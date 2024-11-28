TCS sets up an advance research center at IIT Kharagpur Research Park

Tata Consultancy Services has set up an advanced research center in partnership with the Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur (IIT KGP) to produce high-quality research in the areas of digital health, robotics and intelligent systems leveraging edge computing, embedded systems, and AI. Located in the institute's research park in New Town, Kolkata, the TCS Research Center will feature three state-of-the-art laboratories where over 150 TCS scientists will explore cutting-edge technologies and push the boundaries of innovation.

The laboratories will be in the domains of - Sensing and Communications, Edge Computing and Analytics, and Robotics and Visual Computing. Researchers will have access to state-of-the-art equipment at the center enabling them to accelerate innovations in cutting-edge technologies such as edge computing, embedded systems and Artificial Intelligence. This new center serves as a testament to TCS' rich history of collaboration with the academia to create business and societal impact.

The center will anchor TCS-funded research programs that will be launched in partnership with academic partners, including IIT KGP. The TCS Research Center at IIT KGP will also boast of a customer experience center where TCS clients across industries such as mining, agriculture, mobility, healthcare, manufacturing, and retail can gain exclusive experience of original research concepts by TCS. Workshops held at the customer experience center will be open to external participation where TCS scientists, industry subject matter experts as well as the IIT KGP faculty will collaborate to find solutions to industry problems. Building on the strong relationship shared by TCS and IIT KGP, this center will serve as a pioneer for setting up similar labs in the future.

