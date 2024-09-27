Varun Beverages Ltd down for fifth straight session

Varun Beverages Ltd is quoting at Rs 615, down 1.89% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 40.88% in last one year as compared to a 34.14% rally in NIFTY and a 29.06% spurt in the Nifty FMCG index.

Varun Beverages Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 615, down 1.89% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.11% on the day, quoting at 26188.05. The Sensex is at 85571.9, down 0.31%.Varun Beverages Ltd has added around 0.62% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Varun Beverages Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 5.63% in last one month and is currently quoting at 66156.9, up 0.14% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 33.92 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 39.06 lakh shares in last one month.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp