Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Varun Beverages Ltd down for fifth straight session

Varun Beverages Ltd down for fifth straight session

Image
Last Updated : Sep 27 2024 | 2:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Varun Beverages Ltd is quoting at Rs 615, down 1.89% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 40.88% in last one year as compared to a 34.14% rally in NIFTY and a 29.06% spurt in the Nifty FMCG index.

Varun Beverages Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 615, down 1.89% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.11% on the day, quoting at 26188.05. The Sensex is at 85571.9, down 0.31%.Varun Beverages Ltd has added around 0.62% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Varun Beverages Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 5.63% in last one month and is currently quoting at 66156.9, up 0.14% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 33.92 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 39.06 lakh shares in last one month.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The PE of the stock is 94.51 based on TTM earnings ending June 24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Benchmarks pullback; Sensex down 200pts, tests 85,600, Nifty below 26,200

India vs Bangladesh LIVE SCORE UPDATES, 2nd Test Day 1: Ashwin strikes early after lunch, Shanto out

Defamation case: SC to hear CM Atishi, Kejriwal's plea on September 30

Delhi Assembly adjourned after ruckus over MCD standing panel poll issue

Prakash Ambedkar voices opposition to Maratha reservation from OBC quota

First Published: Sep 27 2024 | 1:35 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story