Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bharat Forge Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Bharat Forge Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Image
Last Updated : Sep 27 2024 | 2:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Bharat Forge Ltd is quoting at Rs 1526.7, down 0.12% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 40.88% in last one year as compared to a 34.14% rally in NIFTY and a 71.54% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

Bharat Forge Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1526.7, down 0.12% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.11% on the day, quoting at 26188.05. The Sensex is at 85571.9, down 0.31%.Bharat Forge Ltd has lost around 3.65% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Bharat Forge Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 6.67% in last one month and is currently quoting at 27496.25, up 0.4% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 6.9 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 11.33 lakh shares in last one month.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The benchmark October futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1536.45, down 0.26% on the day. Bharat Forge Ltd jumped 40.88% in last one year as compared to a 34.14% rally in NIFTY and a 71.54% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 47.49 based on TTM earnings ending June 24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Benchmarks pullback; Sensex down 200pts, tests 85,600, Nifty below 26,200

India vs Bangladesh LIVE SCORE UPDATES, 2nd Test Day 1: Ashwin strikes early after lunch, Shanto out

Defamation case: SC to hear CM Atishi, Kejriwal's plea on September 30

Delhi Assembly adjourned after ruckus over MCD standing panel poll issue

Prakash Ambedkar voices opposition to Maratha reservation from OBC quota

First Published: Sep 27 2024 | 1:35 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story