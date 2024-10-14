Vascon Engineers gain on bagging Rs 57-cr LoA from Maharashtra Govt

Vascon Engineers advanced 3.83% to Rs 64.01 after it received letter of acceptance (LoA) worth Rs 57.23 crore from Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation, Government of Maharashtra for construction of commercial building.

The order entails construction of commercial building at Kalbadevi on CS No 663, 664, 665, 1/665, 666, 667, 669, 671 & 774 of Bhuleshwar Division in C ward for rehabilitation of Metro Line 2/3 PAPs at Kalbadevi Girgaon.

The work has been awarded on percentage rate basis and it has to be completed within 28 months from the date of receipt.

Vascon Engineers is engaged in the EPC, real estate construction and development business. The real estate business of VEL comprises construction of residential and office complexes along with information technology parks, industrial units, shopping malls, multiplexes, educational institutions and hotels. Under the EPC segment, VEL has executed construction contracts. It primarily caters to government departments and authorities.