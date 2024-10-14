Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Oriental Hotels consolidated net profit rises 30.66% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Oct 14 2024 | 1:04 PM IST
Sales rise 13.48% to Rs 103.30 crore

Net profit of Oriental Hotels rose 30.66% to Rs 5.71 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 4.37 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 13.48% to Rs 103.30 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 91.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales103.3091.03 13 OPM %23.9922.03 -PBDT20.7517.44 19 PBT12.6211.43 10 NP5.714.37 31

First Published: Oct 14 2024 | 1:00 PM IST

