Oriental Hotels consolidated net profit rises 30.66% in the September 2024 quarter

Net profit of Oriental Hotels rose 30.66% to Rs 5.71 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 4.37 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 13.48% to Rs 103.30 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 91.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.103.3091.0323.9922.0320.7517.4412.6211.435.714.37

