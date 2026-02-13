Vedant Fashions standalone net profit declines 14.61% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 3.83% to Rs 491.71 crore

Net profit of Vedant Fashions declined 14.61% to Rs 134.90 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 157.98 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 3.83% to Rs 491.71 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 511.28 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.491.71511.2844.3547.37225.50250.65181.29211.52134.90157.98

