Vedant Fashions standalone net profit declines 14.61% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 3.83% to Rs 491.71 croreNet profit of Vedant Fashions declined 14.61% to Rs 134.90 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 157.98 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 3.83% to Rs 491.71 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 511.28 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales491.71511.28 -4 OPM %44.3547.37 -PBDT225.50250.65 -10 PBT181.29211.52 -14 NP134.90157.98 -15
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content