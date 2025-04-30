Vedanta gains after PAT soars to Rs 3,483 cr in Q4 FY25

Vedanta added 1.03% to Rs 420.65 after the company's consolidated net profit surged 154.42% to Rs 3,483 crore in Q4 FY25 compared with Rs 1,369 crore in Q4 FY24.

Revenue from operations jumped 13.89% YoY to Rs 39,789 crore during the quarter.

Profit before tax (PBT) increased 66.63% YoY to Rs 6,657 crore during the quarter ended 31st March 2025.

Consolidated EBITDA stood at Rs 11,618 crore, up 30% YoY, on account of structural cost-saving initiatives across businesses and favorable output commodity prices, partially offset by input commodity inflation. The EBITDA margin improved to 35% in Q4 FY25 as against 30% in Q4 FY24.

In Q4 FY25, depreciation & amortization was at Rs 2,988 crore, increased QoQ 11% and YoY 9%, mainly at Oil & Gas and Zinc India. Finance costs stood at Rs 2,583, up 6% QoQ due to a change in the borrowing mix and one-offs partially offset by lower interest rates and 7% YoY in line with average borrowing.

Cash and cash equivalents improved 34% YoY to Rs 20,602 crore, on the back of free cash flow (pre-capex) of Rs 7,814 crore.

On a financial year basis, the companys consolidated net profit soared 253.57% to Rs 14,988 crore in FY25 as compared with Rs 4,239 crore in FY24. Revenue from operations increased 6.3% YoY to Rs 150,725 crore in FY25.

Total capital expenditure in the year stood at Rs 12,626 crore, focused on volume expansion and supply chain integration.

Ajay Goel, CFO, Vedanta, said, This quarter, Vedanta has delivered an unprecedented financial performance, achieving the highest-ever quarterly revenue of Rs 39,789 crore, reflecting robust 14% YoY growth. Our EBITDA surged to Rs 11,618 crore, marking a 30% growth year-on-year, accompanied by an EBITDA margin of 35%, which is the highest in the last 12 quarters. Our PAT soared to Rs 4,961 crore, reflecting an exceptional 118% YoY growth, underscoring the unparalleled resilience and strength of our business.

This outstanding performance has been driven by our continuous focus on operational excellence, disciplined cost optimization, and the advantage of buoyant market dynamics. Furthermore, VEDL's balance sheet deleveraged by around $500 million in Q4 with a closing net debt of $6.2 billion, enabling substantial improvement in leverage to 1.2x, reinforcing our robust financial foundation.

Arun Misra, executive director, Vedanta, said, I'm pleased to report strong Q4 FY25 results, reflecting our consistent focus on operational discipline. This quarter concludes a year of exceptional achievement in FY25, where we not only delivered the highest-ever annual volumes for aluminum and zinc but also drove costs of production down significantly, reaching four-year lows for Zinc India CoP and ex-Alumina CoP at aluminum.

Our outlook for FY26 is firmly focused on growth and efficiency. We are accelerating our transformation, driven by strategic projects like the Lanjigarh Expansion and Sijimali Bauxite Mine, which are on track to significantly improve our cost position next fiscal year. With multiple volume expansion projects set for completion in FY26, we remain confident in our ability to deliver another strong year. We remain vigilant, responsive to market dynamics, and fully committed to seizing opportunities for long-term value creation.

Vedanta, a subsidiary of Vedanta Resources, is one of the worlds leading natural resources, critical minerals, energy, and technology companies, spanning across India, South Africa, Namibia, Liberia, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Korea, Taiwan, and Japan, with significant operations in oil & gas, zinc, lead, silver, copper, iron ore, steel, nickel, aluminum, power, and glass substrate.

