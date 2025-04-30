Home / Markets / Capital Market News / All-India consumer price inflation for agricultural labourers eases to 3.73% in Mar-25

All-India consumer price inflation for agricultural labourers eases to 3.73% in Mar-25

Image
Last Updated : Apr 30 2025 | 5:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The All-India Consumer Price Index for Agricultural Labourers (CPI-AL) and Rural Labourers (CPI-RL) decreased by 3 points & 2 points, for the month of March 2025, falling to 1306 and 1319 points, respectively. The year-on-year inflation rates based on CPI-AL and CPI-RL for March 2025 were recorded at 3.73% and 3.86%, respectively, compared to 7.15% and 7.08% in March 2024. The corresponding figures for February 2025 stood at 4.05% for CPI-AL and 4.10% for CPI-RL.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Government approves Fair and Remunerative Price of sugarcane for sugar season 2025-26 at Rs.355 per quintal

Ceat rises after Q4 PAT jumps 2% QoQ to Rs 99 cr; declares dividend of Rs 30/sh

Indices snap 2-day gains; Nifty ends below 23,350; VIX spurts 4.90%

Nifty May futures trade at premium

Board of MAS Financial Services approves increase in borrowing powers up to Rs 13,500 cr

First Published: Apr 30 2025 | 4:55 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story