Ministry of Statistics releases findings of pilot study on Annual Survey of Services Sector Enterprises

Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation released findings of a pilot study on Annual Survey of Services Sector Enterprises (ASSSE) to capture insights into the Incorporated Service Sector. The pilot study covered those service sector enterprises from the GSTN database which are registered under Companies Act, 1956 or, Companies Act, 2013 or Limited Liability Partnership (LLP) Act, 2008. The pilot provides valuable operational insights and a foundation for launching a robust, full-scale annual survey of incorporated service sector enterprises from January 2026. It can be seen that majority of the corporate entities in the pilot study on ASSSE are Private Limited Companies (82.40% at overall level) during FY 2022-23 followed by Public Limited Company and Limited Liability Partnership (each having nearly 8% share). The same trend is noticeable for all the Broad Activity Categories (BAC) i.e., Construction, Trade and Other Services.The data reveals that larger enterprises with output Rupees 500 crores and above dominate in terms of asset ownership (62.77%), net fixed capital formation (62.73%), gross value added (69.47%) and total compensation (63.17%). Further, data also reveals that enterprises (having output below Rupees 500 crores) make up almost account for 63.03% of total employment and 36.84% of total compensation. Overall, 28.5% of enterprises reported having additional places of business within the state. This percentage was observed to be the highest in the Trade sector with around 41.8% of enterprises belonging to this sector reported additional places of business in the state.

