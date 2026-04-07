Vedanta Ltd has lost 3.36% over last one month compared to 3.27% fall in BSE Metal index and 6.57% drop in the SENSEX

Vedanta Ltd gained 1.01% today to trade at Rs 697. The BSE Metal index is up 0.19% to quote at 38302.3. The index is down 3.27 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Hindalco Industries Ltd increased 0.78% and JSW Steel Ltd added 0.52% on the day. The BSE Metal index went up 43.56 % over last one year compared to the 0.82% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Vedanta Ltd has lost 3.36% over last one month compared to 3.27% fall in BSE Metal index and 6.57% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 2221 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 8.31 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 770 on 29 Jan 2026. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 362.2 on 07 Apr 2025.