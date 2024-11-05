Veefin Solutions hits the roof after acquiring 50% stake in GenAI firm Walnut

Veefin Solutions was locked in 5% upper circuit at Rs 604.30 after the company announced the acquisition of 50% stake in Singapore-based GenAI company Walnut in an all-cash deal.

This also marks the fourth acquisition by Veefin Group this year as the company propels itself to become the leading Global Working Capital Finance Platform, Veefin Solutions said in a statement.

The four-year-old startup uses the latest technologies in artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and natural language processing (NLP) to deploy solutions, primarily in the financial services sector (Credit, risk, KYC and capital market operations areas). Using in-house and offline ML models, Walnut has developed its transformative GenAI solution to expedite info extraction from lengthy documents.

The companys marquee product Vegaspread simplifies complex financial data into actionable insights. It extracts critical information from multi-format, multi-layout, and lengthy reports such as Annual Financial Reports (AFS) including reading the Notes to Accounts within minutes and delivers the insights for accurate processing by decision makers.

The company which counts DBS, Bank of Singapore, Amret, and RCBC among its clients, will get a vast canvas to deploy its GenAI solutions across the Veefin Groups 500+ clients across banking, financial institutions, and corporate.

With the acquisition, Walnuts GenAI capabilities will help Veefin Group power its clients across corporates and banking to convert complex and vast amounts of unstructured data into razor-sharp insights delivered with speed and accuracy. The product offering will greatly benefit in credit decisioning as Veefin Group builds tech-first solutions for working capital management. Walnut will continue to operate independently, post-acquisition.

The acquisition comes at a time when the race for GenAI capabilities heats up in India and globally. India's GenAI market itself, which was estimated at $1.1 Bn in 2023, is expected to grow at a CAGR of 48% to reach $17 Bn by 2030, as per industry reports.

Raja Debnath, Chairman & Co-Founder of the Veefin Group of Companies, said We continue to grow the Veefin Group by bringing in more and more companies into the Veefin ecosystem to leverage the massive client base that the entire group now commands. To this effect, GenAI is a must-have capability for the group. Walnut thus fits in very well into the Veefin ecosystem.

Earlier this year, Veefin Group has acquired three technology companies to build its heft in working capital management technology.

Veefin Group addresses every aspect of optimising working capital, by offering solutions across end-to end digital supply chain finance, digital identity verification and automated financial statement analysis, debt securitization, cash management, trade finance, automated accounts receivable (AR) & accounts payable (AP) and software consulting and services by deploying innovative, agile & scalable technology.

