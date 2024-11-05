Tilaknagar Industries Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Gland Pharma Ltd, Hatsun Agro Product Ltd, Procter & Gamble Health Ltd and Kirloskar Brothers Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 05 November 2024.

Tilaknagar Industries Ltd spiked 16.01% to Rs 338 at 11:47 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 8.32 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 94223 shares in the past one month.

Gland Pharma Ltd soared 11.78% to Rs 1799.55. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 64038 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5517 shares in the past one month.

Hatsun Agro Product Ltd surged 9.92% to Rs 1168.1. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 13964 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1923 shares in the past one month.

Procter & Gamble Health Ltd rose 8.05% to Rs 5704. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2840 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 449 shares in the past one month.

Kirloskar Brothers Ltd advanced 5.91% to Rs 2049.4. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 60967 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10092 shares in the past one month.

