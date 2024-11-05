Orient Technologies Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Chamanlal Setia Exports Ltd, Punjab Communications Ltd, Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals Ltd and Pudumjee Paper Products Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 05 November 2024.

Orient Technologies Ltd surged 15.26% to Rs 364.35 at 12:02 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 4.57 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 53633 shares in the past one month.

Chamanlal Setia Exports Ltd soared 14.31% to Rs 353.95. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 31465 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 16519 shares in the past one month.

Punjab Communications Ltd spiked 11.91% to Rs 56. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 18714 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2018 shares in the past one month.

Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals Ltd gained 10.29% to Rs 592.85. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 16624 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 16718 shares in the past one month.

Pudumjee Paper Products Ltd jumped 9.80% to Rs 137.75. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 3.43 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 53732 shares in the past one month.

