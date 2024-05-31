Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Venlon Enterprises reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.35 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Venlon Enterprises reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.35 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Sales rise 182.35% to Rs 2.40 crore

Net Loss of Venlon Enterprises reported to Rs 0.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 25.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 182.35% to Rs 2.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.85 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 1.28 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 33.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 237.39% to Rs 8.03 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales2.400.85 182 8.032.38 237 OPM %-19.17-2858.82 --2.12-1033.61 - PBDT0.23-28.04 LP 1.05-28.28 LP PBT-0.35-25.42 99 -1.28-33.14 96 NP-0.35-25.42 99 -1.28-33.15 96

First Published: May 31 2024 | 7:31 AM IST

