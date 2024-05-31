Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Fluidomat standalone net profit rises 25.76% in the March 2024 quarter

Fluidomat standalone net profit rises 25.76% in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 9.52% to Rs 15.65 crore

Net profit of Fluidomat rose 25.76% to Rs 4.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 9.52% to Rs 15.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 14.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 35.65% to Rs 13.05 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 9.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 20.21% to Rs 55.49 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 46.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales15.6514.29 10 55.4946.16 20 OPM %26.8431.14 -26.8026.73 - PBDT5.784.62 25 18.3213.61 35 PBT5.584.48 25 17.5712.87 37 NP4.153.30 26 13.059.62 36

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Fluidomat standalone net profit rises 52.63% in the December 2023 quarter

HSBC Investdirect Financial Services India standalone net profit rises 53.36% in the December 2023 quarter

LIC Q4 PAT rises 2% YoY to Rs 13,763 cr; declares dividend of Rs 6/ share

Karnataka Bank concludes Rs 600 cr QIP of equity shares

Karnataka Bank gains on completing Rs 600-cr QIP issue

Aarti Inds appoints Suyog Kalyanji Kotecha as CEO

Standard Batteries reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.16 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Indo Gulf Industries standalone net profit declines 65.56% in the March 2024 quarter

China Market falls ahead of manufacturing PMI data

Board of Gloster approves voluntary delisting from Calcutta Stock Exchange

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: May 31 2024 | 7:31 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story