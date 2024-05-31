Fluidomat standalone net profit rises 25.76% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 9.52% to Rs 15.65 crore

Net profit of Fluidomat rose 25.76% to Rs 4.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 9.52% to Rs 15.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 14.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 35.65% to Rs 13.05 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 9.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 20.21% to Rs 55.49 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 46.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

15.6514.2955.4946.1626.8431.1426.8026.735.784.6218.3213.615.584.4817.5712.874.153.3013.059.62

Powered by Capital Market - Live News