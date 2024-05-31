Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Indo Gulf Industries standalone net profit declines 65.56% in the March 2024 quarter

Indo Gulf Industries standalone net profit declines 65.56% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Sales rise 6.19% to Rs 55.10 crore

Net profit of Indo Gulf Industries declined 65.56% to Rs 0.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 6.19% to Rs 55.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 51.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 77.02% to Rs 1.48 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 6.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 13.38% to Rs 179.25 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 206.95 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales55.1051.89 6 179.25206.95 -13 OPM %0.937.86 -4.973.84 - PBDT0.433.01 -86 3.787.99 -53 PBT0.092.47 -96 2.266.78 -67 NP0.832.41 -66 1.486.44 -77

First Published: May 31 2024 | 7:31 AM IST

