Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Venmax Drugs & Pharmaceuticals standalone net profit declines 50.00% in the June 2024 quarter

Venmax Drugs & Pharmaceuticals standalone net profit declines 50.00% in the June 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 13 2024 | 12:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales reported at Rs 0.10 crore

Net profit of Venmax Drugs & Pharmaceuticals declined 50.00% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales reported to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2024. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales0.100 0 OPM %-20.000 -PBDT0.010.02 -50 PBT0.010.02 -50 NP0.010.02 -50

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE: HDFC Bank, Tata Motors pull Sensex down 250 pts; Nifty below 24,250

Delhi Excise scam case: SC extends interim bail to Hyderabad businessman

Gentari joins hands with Amazon India to deploy 10,000 EVs by 2025

LIVE news: SC closes contempt case against Patanjali's Baba Ramdev in misleading ads case

'Grim forecast for next 5 years': S Jaishankar on current global challenges

First Published: Aug 13 2024 | 12:29 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story