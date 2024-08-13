Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Kama Holdings consolidated net profit declines 31.64% in the June 2024 quarter

Kama Holdings consolidated net profit declines 31.64% in the June 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 13 2024 | 12:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 4.11% to Rs 3500.74 crore

Net profit of Kama Holdings declined 31.64% to Rs 125.63 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 183.78 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 4.11% to Rs 3500.74 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 3362.63 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales3500.743362.63 4 OPM %17.8021.12 -PBDT534.04646.32 -17 PBT346.45490.19 -29 NP125.63183.78 -32

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE: HDFC Bank, Tata Motors pull Sensex down 250 pts; Nifty below 24,250

Delhi Excise scam case: SC extends interim bail to Hyderabad businessman

Gentari joins hands with Amazon India to deploy 10,000 EVs by 2025

LIVE news: SC closes contempt case against Patanjali's Baba Ramdev in misleading ads case

'Grim forecast for next 5 years': S Jaishankar on current global challenges

First Published: Aug 13 2024 | 12:29 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story