Kama Holdings consolidated net profit declines 31.64% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 4.11% to Rs 3500.74 croreNet profit of Kama Holdings declined 31.64% to Rs 125.63 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 183.78 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 4.11% to Rs 3500.74 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 3362.63 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales3500.743362.63 4 OPM %17.8021.12 -PBDT534.04646.32 -17 PBT346.45490.19 -29 NP125.63183.78 -32
Powered by Capital Market - Live News