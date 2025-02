Vesuvius India standalone net profit rises 5.01% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 22.83% to Rs 507.49 crore

Net profit of Vesuvius India rose 5.01% to Rs 59.93 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 57.07 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 22.83% to Rs 507.49 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 413.15 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 24.22% to Rs 264.52 crore in the year ended December 2024 as against Rs 212.94 crore during the previous year ended December 2023. Sales rose 17.20% to Rs 1864.97 crore in the year ended December 2024 as against Rs 1591.21 crore during the previous year ended December 2023.

507.49413.151864.971591.2116.1419.3718.6318.0389.0087.20394.69321.3276.3476.46348.84285.4059.9357.07264.52212.94

Powered by Capital Market - Live News