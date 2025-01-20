FMCG shares slide

FMCG stocks were trading with losses, with the BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods index falling 58.99 points or 0.29% at 20276.51 at 13:41 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods index, Agro Tech Foods Ltd (down 2.65%), Godrej Consumer Products Ltd (down 1.91%),Patanjali Foods Ltd (down 1.52%),Gillette India Ltd (down 1.39%),Adani Wilmar Ltd (down 1.34%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Jyothy Labs Ltd (down 1.31%), Bikaji Foods International Ltd (down 1.25%), Vadilal Industries Ltd (down 1.22%), Varun Beverages Ltd (down 1.14%), and Marico Ltd (down 1.12%).

On the other hand, Globus Spirits Ltd (up 17.32%), Gulshan Polyols Ltd (up 9.16%), and Gujarat Ambuja Exports Ltd (up 7.2%) moved up.

At 13:41 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 427.51 or 0.82% at 52738.82.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 89.93 points or 0.59% at 15228.03.

The Nifty 50 index was up 135.3 points or 0.58% at 23338.5.

The BSE Sensex index was up 530.69 points or 0.69% at 77150.02.

On BSE,2423 shares were trading in green, 1537 were trading in red and 188 were unchanged.

