Information Technology shares slide

Information Technology stocks were trading with losses, with the BSE Information Technology index falling 79.82 points or 0.19% at 41666.84 at 13:41 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Information Technology index, Control Print Ltd (down 6.1%), Netweb Technologies India Ltd (down 4.7%),Sonata Software Ltd (down 1.89%),eMudhra Ltd (down 1.66%),Sasken Technologies Ltd (down 1.53%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Mastek Ltd (down 1.48%), LTIMindtree Ltd (down 1.36%), Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (down 1.23%), Cigniti Technologies Ltd (down 1.12%), and Coforge Ltd (down 1.07%).

On the other hand, Wipro Ltd (up 6.24%), NELCO Ltd (up 5.33%), and Black Box Ltd (up 4.99%) moved up.

At 13:41 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 427.51 or 0.82% at 52738.82.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 89.93 points or 0.59% at 15228.03.

The Nifty 50 index was up 135.3 points or 0.58% at 23338.5.

The BSE Sensex index was up 530.69 points or 0.69% at 77150.02.

On BSE,2423 shares were trading in green, 1537 were trading in red and 188 were unchanged.

