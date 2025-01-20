Karur Vysya Bank standalone net profit rises 20.50% in the December 2024 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 16.20% to Rs 2486.01 crore

Net profit of Karur Vysya Bank rose 20.50% to Rs 496.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 411.63 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Total Operating Income rose 16.20% to Rs 2486.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 2139.38 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.2486.012139.3864.6761.07667.83526.19667.83526.19496.03411.63

Powered by Capital Market - Live News