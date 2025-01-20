Karur Vysya Bank standalone net profit rises 20.50% in the December 2024 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 16.20% to Rs 2486.01 croreNet profit of Karur Vysya Bank rose 20.50% to Rs 496.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 411.63 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Total Operating Income rose 16.20% to Rs 2486.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 2139.38 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Total Operating Income2486.012139.38 16 OPM %64.6761.07 -PBDT667.83526.19 27 PBT667.83526.19 27 NP496.03411.63 21
