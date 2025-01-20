Auto shares fall

Auto stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the BSE Auto index falling 183.59 points or 0.36% at 51315.06 at 13:41 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Auto index, Uno Minda Ltd (down 3.33%), Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd (down 1.13%),Bosch Ltd (down 0.98%),Bajaj Auto Ltd (down 0.61%),MRF Ltd (down 0.59%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (down 0.58%), Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd (down 0.53%), Apollo Tyres Ltd (down 0.34%), Tata Motors Ltd (down 0.24%), and Hero MotoCorp Ltd (down 0.13%).

On the other hand, Ashok Leyland Ltd (up 1.48%), Bharat Forge Ltd (up 1.43%), and Sundram Fasteners Ltd (up 1.1%) moved up.

At 13:41 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 427.51 or 0.82% at 52738.82.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 89.93 points or 0.59% at 15228.03.

The Nifty 50 index was up 135.3 points or 0.58% at 23338.5.

The BSE Sensex index was up 530.69 points or 0.69% at 77150.02.

On BSE,2423 shares were trading in green, 1537 were trading in red and 188 were unchanged.

