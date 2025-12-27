Vikran Engg secures LoAs for 45.75 MW solar PV Capacity

Vikran Engineering announced that it has accepted letter of awards (LoA) from M.P. Urja Vikas Nigam for the implementation of grid-connected Solar photovoltaic (PV) based power plants with a total capacity of 45.75 MW AC in Vidisha, Madhya Pradesh.

Under the awards, Vikran Engineering will act as a Renewable Power Generator (RPG) for the implementation of the solar power plants. The projects will have a power purchase tenure of 25 years, with tariffs ranging between Rs 2.75 per kWh to Rs 2.80 per kWh, as specified in the LOAs

The projects will be developed under the Surya Mitra Krishi Feeders Scheme, with feeder solarisation as part of the PM KUSUM-C scheme, for sale of power to Madhya Pradesh Power Management Company (MPPMCL).