Vikran Engg secures LoAs for 45.75 MW solar PV Capacity

Vikran Engineering announced that it has accepted letter of awards (LoA) from M.P. Urja Vikas Nigam for the implementation of grid-connected Solar photovoltaic (PV) based power plants with a total capacity of 45.75 MW AC in Vidisha, Madhya Pradesh.Under the awards, Vikran Engineering will act as a Renewable Power Generator (RPG) for the implementation of the solar power plants. The projects will have a power purchase tenure of 25 years, with tariffs ranging between Rs 2.75 per kWh to Rs 2.80 per kWh, as specified in the LOAs
The projects will be developed under the Surya Mitra Krishi Feeders Scheme, with feeder solarisation as part of the PM KUSUM-C scheme, for sale of power to Madhya Pradesh Power Management Company (MPPMCL).
Vikran Engineering is a diversified EPC player. The company provides end-to-end turnkey solutions spanning conceptualization, design, supply, installation, testing, and commissioning, enabling it to capture the full value chain of project execution.
On a standalone basis, net profit of Vikran Engineering rose 339.42% to Rs 9.14 crore while net sales increased 10.71% to Rs 176.29 crore in Q2 September 2025 over Q2 September 2024.
The counter rallied 4.40% to end at Rs 100.75 on Friday, 26 December 2025.
