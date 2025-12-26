Lloyds Engineering Works approves amendment to SPA for acquisition of Techno Industries

At board meeting held on 26 December 2025

The board of Lloyds Engineering Works at its meeting held on 26 December 2025 has approved the 'Amendment' to Share Purchase Agreement for acquisition of remaining 12% stake in Techno Industries (TIPL) i.e. 14,99,999 equity shares at a Face Value of Rs. 10 /- each for a consideration of Rs. 22.70 crore in reference to Share Purchase Agreement originally entered on July 30, 2024.

Pursuant to this, the Company shall hold an aggregate stake of 100% in Techno Industries, thereby becoming wholly owned subsidiary of the Company.

