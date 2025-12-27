Ashiana Ispat reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.34 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 1167.72% to Rs 408.46 croreNet profit of Ashiana Ispat reported to Rs 0.34 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 4.89 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 1167.72% to Rs 408.46 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 32.22 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales408.4632.22 1168 OPM %0.44-8.07 -PBDT1.62-4.37 LP PBT1.59-4.82 LP NP0.34-4.89 LP
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content