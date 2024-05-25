Home / Markets / Capital Market News / VIP Clothing reports standalone net loss of Rs 7.40 crore in the March 2024 quarter

VIP Clothing reports standalone net loss of Rs 7.40 crore in the March 2024 quarter

May 25 2024
Sales decline 37.28% to Rs 32.38 crore

Net loss of VIP Clothing reported to Rs 7.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 1.98 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 37.28% to Rs 32.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 51.63 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 12.65 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 6.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 8.65% to Rs 183.28 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 200.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales32.3851.63 -37 183.28200.64 -9 OPM %-24.188.99 --2.596.29 - PBDT-10.242.89 PL -13.415.24 PL PBT-10.942.23 PL -16.132.18 PL NP-7.401.98 PL -12.656.64 PL

