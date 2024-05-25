Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Hemang Resources reports standalone net profit of Rs 12.35 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Hemang Resources reports standalone net profit of Rs 12.35 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 25 2024 | 9:13 AM IST
Sales decline 81.85% to Rs 6.91 crore

Net profit of Hemang Resources reported to Rs 12.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 1.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 81.85% to Rs 6.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 38.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 1.09 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 7.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 81.90% to Rs 37.12 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 205.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales6.9138.07 -82 37.12205.05 -82 OPM %-1.013.15 --41.544.87 - PBDT10.182.12 380 -3.2510.98 PL PBT10.182.12 380 -3.2610.97 PL NP12.35-1.47 LP -1.097.38 PL

First Published: May 25 2024 | 7:43 AM IST

