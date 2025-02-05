Vishal Fabrics standalone net profit declines 2.17% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 0.58% to Rs 403.68 crore

Net profit of Vishal Fabrics declined 2.17% to Rs 7.68 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 7.85 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 0.58% to Rs 403.68 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 401.34 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.403.68401.347.727.0822.1818.9014.1710.857.687.85

