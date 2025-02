Interarch Building Products standalone net profit rises 28.24% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 14.96% to Rs 363.62 crore

Net profit of Interarch Building Products rose 28.24% to Rs 28.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 21.99 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 14.96% to Rs 363.62 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 316.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.363.62316.309.668.6939.9831.8837.5229.8428.2021.99

Powered by Capital Market - Live News