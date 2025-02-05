Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Khaitan (India) reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.77 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Khaitan (India) reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.77 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Feb 05 2025 | 9:04 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 30.39% to Rs 17.89 crore

Net profit of Khaitan (India) reported to Rs 0.77 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.43 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 30.39% to Rs 17.89 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 13.72 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales17.8913.72 30 OPM %8.614.96 -PBDT0.980.06 1533 PBT0.91-0.43 LP NP0.77-0.43 LP

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Maral Overseas reports standalone net loss of Rs 10.56 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Indices may resume downtrend

Indices may rebound on positive Asian cues

Shares may slump at opening bell on weak global signals

Stock Alert: Titan Company, Tilaknagar Industries, Tata Power Company, Lemon Tree Hotels

First Published: Feb 05 2025 | 7:30 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story