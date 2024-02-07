Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Vishal Fabrics standalone net profit declines 34.75% in the December 2023 quarter

Vishal Fabrics standalone net profit declines 34.75% in the December 2023 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 07 2024 | 9:17 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Sales rise 4.12% to Rs 401.34 crore

Net profit of Vishal Fabrics declined 34.75% to Rs 7.85 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 12.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 4.12% to Rs 401.34 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 385.47 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales401.34385.47 4 OPM %7.088.69 -PBDT18.9024.59 -23 PBT10.8516.20 -33 NP7.8512.03 -35

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Also Read

Omnitex Industries (India) reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Uma Exports Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Alstone Textiles (India) standalone net profit declines 90.35% in the December 2023 quarter

Voith Paper Fabrics India standalone net profit rises 37.05% in the December 2023 quarter

Mphasis consolidated net profit declines 9.38% in the December 2023 quarter

Canara Bank, Berger Paints, Britannia Industries in spotlight

Indices may see flat-to-positive opening

Lupin gets USFDA approval for Bromfenac Ophthalmic Solution

US Market closes higher; Dow leads gains

Shreenath Investment Company standalone net profit rises 358.33% in the December 2023 quarter

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: Feb 07 2024 | 7:33 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story