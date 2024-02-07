Vishal Fabrics standalone net profit declines 34.75% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales rise 4.12% to Rs 401.34 crore

Net profit of Vishal Fabrics declined 34.75% to Rs 7.85 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 12.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 4.12% to Rs 401.34 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 385.47 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.401.34385.477.088.6918.9024.5910.8516.207.8512.03

