Vishal Fabrics standalone net profit declines 34.75% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales rise 4.12% to Rs 401.34 croreNet profit of Vishal Fabrics declined 34.75% to Rs 7.85 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 12.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 4.12% to Rs 401.34 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 385.47 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales401.34385.47 4 OPM %7.088.69 -PBDT18.9024.59 -23 PBT10.8516.20 -33 NP7.8512.03 -35
