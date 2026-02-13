Vivanta Industries consolidated net profit rises 3000.00% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 2072.82% to Rs 67.14 crore

Net profit of Vivanta Industries rose 3000.00% to Rs 1.24 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 2072.82% to Rs 67.14 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 3.09 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.67.143.090.035.831.290.151.240.041.240.04

