Vivanta Industries consolidated net profit rises 3000.00% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 2072.82% to Rs 67.14 croreNet profit of Vivanta Industries rose 3000.00% to Rs 1.24 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 2072.82% to Rs 67.14 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 3.09 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales67.143.09 2073 OPM %0.035.83 -PBDT1.290.15 760 PBT1.240.04 3000 NP1.240.04 3000
