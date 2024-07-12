Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Vizhinjam receives first container ship

Last Updated : Jul 12 2024 | 1:51 PM IST
Adani Ports & SEZ announced the arrival of the first mother ship at its Vizhinjam port. This is a milestone event marking Indias entry into the global transshipment and ushering in a new era in Indias maritime history, positioning Vizhinjam as a critical player in the international trade routes.

This also marks the debut of Indias first automated port with state-of-the-art infrastructure and facilities, capable of handling large ships, with its modern container handling equipment and world-class automation and IT systems. San Fernando, the 300-meter-long container vessel operated by Maersk with a capacity of 8,000-9,000 TEUs (twenty-foot equivalent units), will be availing the services at the port to offload about 2,000 containers and for 400 container movements within the vessel.

