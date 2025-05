Vodafone Idea has acquired 26% stake in the equity share capital of Sangli Wind Energy (SWEPL), today i.e. 16 May 2025 at a consideration of Rs. 31,20,000/-. SWEPL is special purpose vehicle for the purpose of owning and operating a Captive Power Plant, in terms of the regulatory requirement for captive power consumption under electricity laws.

