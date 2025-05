At meeting held on 16 May 2025

The Board of SG Mart at its meeting held on 16 May 2025 has approved a capital expenditure plan estimated to be around Rs 600 crore, to be incurred by the Company and/or its subsidiaries (existing and/or new) over a period of next 2 years. The overall capacity will increase from 0.6 Mn Ton to 2.5 Mn Ton.

