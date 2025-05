At meeting held on 16 May 2025

The Board of Shankara Building Products at its meeting held on 16 May 2025 has approved the appointment of Dhananjay Mirlay Srinivas (DIN: 09108483) as Whole-time Director of the Company for the term of Five (5) years subject to the approval of shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting.

