Vodafone Idea Ltd Spurts 2.44%

Vodafone Idea Ltd has added 0.8% over last one month compared to 1.54% gain in BSE Telecommunication index and 0.45% rise in the SENSEX

Vodafone Idea Ltd rose 2.44% today to trade at Rs 16.35. The BSE Telecommunication index is up 0.42% to quote at 3297.41. The index is up 1.54 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Indus Towers Ltd increased 1.28% and Avantel Ltd added 0.69% on the day. The BSE Telecommunication index went up 70.26 % over last one year compared to the 25.71% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

