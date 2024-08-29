Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Stock Alert: One97 Communication, Genus Power Infra, Wipro, Sonata Software, Lemon Tree Hotels

Last Updated : Aug 29 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Securities in F&O ban : Bandhan Bank, Granules India, Hindustan Copper, India Cements

Stocks to watch:

One97 Communication (Paytm) received a nod from Finance Ministry for downstream investment into Paytm Payment Services. Paytm payment services will resubmit the payment aggregator license and will continue to provide online payment aggregation services to existing partners.

Genus Power Infrastructures wholly owned subsidiary has received three orders worth Rs 4,469.04 crore for the appointment of advanced metering infrastructure services providers. The companys total order book stood at Rs 32,500 crore.

KEC International received new orders worth Rs 1.171 crore for its transmission and distribution business in UAE and Saudi Arabia.

Sonata Software received a multi-year, multi-million dollar IT outsourcing contract from US-based healthcare and wellness company.

Wipro voluntarily liquidates its China subsidiary, Capco Consulting Services (Guangzhou) Company. The Company received confirmation of the aforesaid liquidation from the Administration for Industry and Commerce (AIC).

VLS Finances buyback will open between 30th August 2024 and 5th September 2024.

NLC India has signed a power usage agreement with Telangana state DISCOMs for 200 MW of solar power at competitive and affordable price under the CPSU scheme for 25 years.

Lemon Tree Hotels has signed license agreement for 72 - room hotel property in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh. The Property will be managed by its subsidiary, Carnation Hotels and is expected to open in FY27.

Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Health Care reported net profit of Rs 81.06 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2024, registering the de-growth of 46.4% as compared with Rs 151.24 crore in Q1 FY24. Net sales increased 9.3% YoY to Rs 927.43 crore during the quarter.

First Published: Aug 29 2024 | 8:32 AM IST

