Biocon Biologics signs settlement and license agreement with Janssen

Last Updated : Aug 29 2024 | 9:16 AM IST
To commercialize its Bmab 1200, a proposed biosimilar to Stelara?, in Europe, UK, Canada and Japan

Biocon Biologics, a subsidiary of Biocon, announced today that the Company has signed a settlement and license agreement with Janssen Biotech Inc., Janssen Sciences Ireland, and Johnson & Johnson (collectively known as Janssen) that clears the way to commercialize its Bmab 1200, a proposed biosimilar to Stelara, in Europe, the United Kingdom (UK), Canada, and Japan.

Under the terms of this settlement agreement, Biocon Biologics has resolved patent disputes with Janssen to secure market entry dates in Europe, the UK, Canada, and Japan. Regulatory filings in these markets are currently under review.

Biocon Biologics earlier announced a settlement agreement in the United States for a Bmab 1200 launch no later than February 22, 2025, once approved by the U.S. FDA. The U.S. FDA has accepted the Company's Biologics License Application (BLA) for Bmab 1200 (bUstekinumab) for review under the 351(k) pathway.

Stelara (Ustekinumab) is a monoclonal antibody medication that prevents abnormal regulation of interleukin IL-12/23 associated immune diseases and has been approved for the treatment of psoriasis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, plaque psoriasis and psoriatic arthritis.

First Published: Aug 29 2024 | 9:03 AM IST

