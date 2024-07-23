Volumes jump at Borosil Renewables Ltd counter

Borosil Renewables Ltd saw volume of 202.03 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 37.66 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 5.36 lakh shares Astrazeneca Pharma India Ltd, Asahi India Glass Ltd, Easy Trip Planners Ltd, Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 23 July 2024. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Borosil Renewables Ltd saw volume of 202.03 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 37.66 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 5.36 lakh shares. The stock increased 8.98% to Rs.522.90. Volumes stood at 4.25 lakh shares in the last session.

Astrazeneca Pharma India Ltd registered volume of 1.74 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 15.99 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 10883 shares. The stock rose 12.14% to Rs.7,005.30. Volumes stood at 11968 shares in the last session.

Asahi India Glass Ltd notched up volume of 16.67 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 11.45 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.46 lakh shares. The stock rose 5.98% to Rs.681.95. Volumes stood at 3.91 lakh shares in the last session.

Easy Trip Planners Ltd saw volume of 648.75 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 11.12 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 58.35 lakh shares. The stock increased 5.70% to Rs.42.30. Volumes stood at 37.71 lakh shares in the last session.

Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals Ltd clocked volume of 12.01 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 9.82 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.22 lakh shares. The stock gained 3.01% to Rs.2,700.00. Volumes stood at 1.93 lakh shares in the last session.

