Volumes jump at HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd counter

Petronet LNG Ltd, CCL Products (India) Ltd, United Spirits Ltd, Shyam Metalics & Energy Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 10 April 2024.

HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd clocked volume of 7.06 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 10.51 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 67243 shares. The stock lost 1.84% to Rs.622.10. Volumes stood at 1.1 lakh shares in the last session.

Petronet LNG Ltd witnessed volume of 5.06 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 3.3 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.53 lakh shares. The stock increased 6.33% to Rs.306.45. Volumes stood at 1.51 lakh shares in the last session.

CCL Products (India) Ltd witnessed volume of 30364 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 3.25 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 9346 shares. The stock increased 1.81% to Rs.584.95. Volumes stood at 17311 shares in the last session.

United Spirits Ltd recorded volume of 45162 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 3.15 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 14330 shares. The stock gained 2.52% to Rs.1,157.45. Volumes stood at 14416 shares in the last session.

Shyam Metalics & Energy Ltd clocked volume of 89027 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 2.82 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 31533 shares. The stock gained 1.78% to Rs.630.80. Volumes stood at 42016 shares in the last session.

