Gensol Engineering begins FY25 with order book of Rs 1783 cr

Gensol Engineering has received significant order book that stands at an impressive Rs. 1783 crore in the beginning of FY25, signaling a promising year and solidifying its position as a key player in the renewable energy and electric mobility industry.

Gensol's diverse order book showcases its involvement in multiple sectors, each contributing significantly to its overall portfolio. These include solar EPC business and EV leasing business contributing Rs 1448 crore and Rs 335 crore respectively.

