Volumes jump at Indian Bank counter

Easy Trip Planners Ltd, Central Bank of India, Rites Ltd, Vedant Fashions Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 25 November 2024.

Indian Bank saw volume of 1.73 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 4.5 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 38439 shares. The stock increased 6.70% to Rs.567.35. Volumes stood at 30623 shares in the last session.

Easy Trip Planners Ltd saw volume of 38.12 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 3.25 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 11.74 lakh shares. The stock increased 2.78% to Rs.32.90. Volumes stood at 10.68 lakh shares in the last session.

Central Bank of India clocked volume of 9.12 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 2.75 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3.31 lakh shares. The stock gained 7.93% to Rs.56.48. Volumes stood at 2.25 lakh shares in the last session.

Rites Ltd recorded volume of 2.2 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 2.69 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 81658 shares. The stock gained 9.52% to Rs.301.40. Volumes stood at 79501 shares in the last session.

Vedant Fashions Ltd clocked volume of 11497 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 2.36 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4875 shares. The stock gained 3.33% to Rs.1,436.45. Volumes stood at 6888 shares in the last session.

