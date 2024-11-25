Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Cochin Shipyard rises on inking MoU with Seatrium Letourneau, USA

Cochin Shipyard rises on inking MoU with Seatrium Letourneau, USA

Image
Last Updated : Nov 25 2024 | 11:04 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Cochin Shipyard gained 4.89% to Rs 1,362 after it entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Seatrium Letourneau USA, Inc. (SLET) for design and critical equipment of jack-up rigs for the Indian market.

This partnership aims to capitalize on opportunities for mobile offshore drilling units designed to meet the needs of the Indian market by building on the companys extensive experience in ship construction and engineering and SLETs renowned technical expertise and design capabilities.

Cochin Shipyard is engaged in shipbuilding & ship repair. As of 30 September 2024, the Government of India held 72.86% total voting rights in the company.

The companys consolidated net profit slipped 25.89% to Rs 149.39 crore in Q2 FY25 as against Rs 180.89 crore posted in Q1 FY25. However, revenue from operations grew 13% year on year (YoY) to Rs 1,143.20 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Tata Capital Healthcare Fund II currently planning for third fund

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex 1,250 pts higher at 80,350; Nifty climbs 400 pts to 24,300

Oppn pushes for discussion on Adani: Cong, AAP give notices in Parliament

Realty boom: Godrej Properties, Macrotech drive Rs 35,000 cr sales

Ajit Pawar takes a jibe at nephew over recent victory in Maharashtra polls

First Published: Nov 25 2024 | 10:55 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story