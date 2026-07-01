Rites Ltd saw volume of 11.31 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 26.29 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 43019 shares

Jubilant Ingrevia Ltd, RHI Magnesita India Ltd, KPIT Technologies Ltd, DCM Shriram Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 01 July 2026.

Rites Ltd saw volume of 11.31 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 26.29 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 43019 shares. The stock increased 10.59% to Rs.226.55. Volumes stood at 31853 shares in the last session.

Jubilant Ingrevia Ltd saw volume of 1.85 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 16.49 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 11208 shares. The stock increased 3.04% to Rs.627.25. Volumes stood at 11876 shares in the last session.