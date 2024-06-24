Volumes jump at Route Mobile Ltd counter

Route Mobile Ltd saw volume of 30.33 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 55.53 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 54627 shares

Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Ltd, Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd, RattanIndia Enterprises Ltd, KSB Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 24 June 2024.

Route Mobile Ltd saw volume of 30.33 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 55.53 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 54627 shares. The stock increased 15.40% to Rs.1,765.40. Volumes stood at 74044 shares in the last session.

Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Ltd registered volume of 41.12 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 47.45 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 86670 shares. The stock rose 17.36% to Rs.1,976.20. Volumes stood at 2.34 lakh shares in the last session.

Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd recorded volume of 3.66 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 12.42 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 29489 shares. The stock gained 5.44% to Rs.8,674.50. Volumes stood at 59500 shares in the last session.

RattanIndia Enterprises Ltd recorded volume of 413.83 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.69 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 61.87 lakh shares. The stock gained 6.96% to Rs.86.18. Volumes stood at 46.76 lakh shares in the last session.

KSB Ltd witnessed volume of 1.85 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.5 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 28456 shares. The stock dropped 0.43% to Rs.4,759.95. Volumes stood at 35286 shares in the last session.

