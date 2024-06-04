Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes jump at Sapphire Foods India Ltd counter

Last Updated : Jun 04 2024 | 11:31 AM IST
Sapphire Foods India Ltd witnessed volume of 16296 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 4.62 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3526 shares

Dabur India Ltd, Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd, Adani Energy Solutions Ltd, Adani Power Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 04 June 2024.

Sapphire Foods India Ltd witnessed volume of 16296 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 4.62 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3526 shares. The stock increased 2.10% to Rs.1,455.30. Volumes stood at 6889 shares in the last session.

Dabur India Ltd registered volume of 3.01 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 4.54 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 66352 shares. The stock rose 3.82% to Rs.565.70. Volumes stood at 70998 shares in the last session.

Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd registered volume of 17.39 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 3.46 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 5.02 lakh shares. The stock slipped 10.00% to Rs.1,426.50. Volumes stood at 23.38 lakh shares in the last session.

Adani Energy Solutions Ltd saw volume of 6.5 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 3.41 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.91 lakh shares. The stock dropped 9.80% to Rs.1,102.25. Volumes stood at 9.34 lakh shares in the last session.

Adani Power Ltd saw volume of 44.01 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 3.22 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 13.66 lakh shares. The stock dropped 8.36% to Rs.801.85. Volumes stood at 53.74 lakh shares in the last session.

First Published: Jun 04 2024 | 11:00 AM IST

