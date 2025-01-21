Newgen Software Technologies Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd, Zomato Ltd, Kaynes Technology India Ltd and India Cements Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 21 January 2025.

Newgen Software Technologies Ltd tumbled 14.74% to Rs 1331.2 at 14:46 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 82539 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 36730 shares in the past one month.

Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd crashed 13.56% to Rs 15174.9. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 71125 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11928 shares in the past one month.

Zomato Ltd lost 10.92% to Rs 214.65. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 163.72 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 24.07 lakh shares in the past one month.

Kaynes Technology India Ltd slipped 8.61% to Rs 6039.15. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 27698 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 24457 shares in the past one month.

India Cements Ltd corrected 8.34% to Rs 347.8. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 77523 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.35 lakh shares in the past one month.

