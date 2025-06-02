Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes soar at Astrazeneca Pharma India Ltd counter

Volumes soar at Astrazeneca Pharma India Ltd counter

Last Updated : Jun 02 2025 | 11:16 AM IST
Astrazeneca Pharma India Ltd recorded volume of 20063 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 24.47 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 820 shares

Max Healthcare Institute Ltd, Godrej Consumer Products Ltd, Mphasis Ltd, Indraprastha Gas Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 02 June 2025.

Astrazeneca Pharma India Ltd recorded volume of 20063 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 24.47 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 820 shares. The stock gained 11.18% to Rs.8,855.50. Volumes stood at 1496 shares in the last session.

Max Healthcare Institute Ltd saw volume of 11.56 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 11.71 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 98752 shares. The stock increased 2.21% to Rs.1,149.85. Volumes stood at 19937 shares in the last session.

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd registered volume of 58939 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 8.21 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 7182 shares. The stock rose 2.53% to Rs.1,262.60. Volumes stood at 2591 shares in the last session.

Mphasis Ltd saw volume of 25982 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 4.14 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 6282 shares. The stock dropped 3.11% to Rs.2,480.00. Volumes stood at 4930 shares in the last session.

Indraprastha Gas Ltd registered volume of 3.58 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 3.96 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 90342 shares. The stock rose 2.05% to Rs.211.10. Volumes stood at 84867 shares in the last session.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jun 02 2025 | 11:00 AM IST

